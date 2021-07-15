Jonathan Rodríguez reports to the preseason for the Champion of Champions

After his participation with the Uruguay national team on the America’s Cup 2021, winger Jonathan Rodríguez has joined the preseason of the Cruz Azul Machine in the face of the Champion of Champions.

Through Twitter, the celestial team led by the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso He shared the image where he appears inside the facilities of the Noria to have his first training with his companions.

“Our Uruguayan is also back,” they wrote, welcoming the Uruguayan attacker.

Our Uruguayan is also back. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZQCnWT4cLj – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) July 14, 2021

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine will seek to conquer a new title by facing the Emeralds of Leon on July 18 for the Liga MX Champion of Champions at the Dignity Health Tennis Center Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

