Jonathan Rodríguez is an asymptomatic case of COVID-19, so he remains isolated without complications at home.

Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguezfront Blue Cross, has tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed to the mexican press sources close to the player.

The gunner is a asymptomatic case so he remains isolated without complications at home and will have to wait several weeks to join the team’s training, which this week began the preseason work.

The Uruguayan player was only present on the first day of team practice.

Jonathan Rodríguez arrived at Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2019 tournament from Santos Laguna, and in his first tournament as a celeste he played 16 games, eight of them as a starter, but could not convert a goal.

His second season at La Maquina, Apertura 2019, allowed him to be praised by becoming the team’s top scorer with seven goals scored in 14 games played, 13 of them indisputable.

For Clausura 2020, the Uruguayan striker was more effective. Until date 10 of the contest, Jonathan Rodríguez had played all the games as a starter and had nine goals at the top of the scorers in a tournament that ended up being suspended by COVID-19.

The Uruguayan, also known as “Cabecita”, is 26 years old, and he emerged in the Peñarol of his native Uruguay, from there he went on to soccer in Europe where he played for Benfica in Portugal, and then in Deportivo La Coruña of the Spanish League. . In 2016 he came to Mexican soccer for Santos Laguna.

His highest scoring quota in Mexico was obtained in the Opening 2018, when he scored nine goals and equaled it in this Clausura 2020 in just 10 games.

In recent weeks, around 40 Mexican soccer players have tested positive for coronavirus, including 15 from Santos Laguna, and in all cases have recovered.

In Mexico there have been 175 thousand 202 cases of the pandemic with 20 thousand 781 deaths.

The Mexican soccer tournament is scheduled to start Opening 2020 for July 24 with all its matches behind closed doors.

With information from .