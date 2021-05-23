Jonathan Rea adds and continues in the Superpole of Aragon

05/23/2021 at 12:38 PM CEST

EFE

The Northern Irish Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) still without getting off the top of the podium and in the short race of the weekend, the Tissot Superpole, at the circuit of Motorland Aragon in Alcañiz (Teruel), was again the best.

Rea again surpassed his teammate, the Briton Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), while the American climbed to the third position Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team).

The Sunday day started with cloudy skies and some rain that led to the declaration of the race in the wet, which brought into play the strategy in the choice of tires, which led to seeing two races. One for the pilots who chose mixed tires, the winning bet, and the other for those who opted for rain.

The ten-lap race only had history in the first 5,077 meters of the Herman Tilke-designed track.

Rea was surprised by an impetuous Scott Redding (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) In the first corner and after an exchange of passes between the two, the Northern Irishman regained dominance in the second lap, from which point he no longer left the head of the race.

Redding couldn’t keep up and ended up being overtaken by different drivers until falling to a more than discreet eighth position.

GP Aragon. Superpole. Classification:

1. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

2. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

3. Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team)

4. Chaz Davies (Team GoEleven)

5. Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

7. Álvaro Bautista (Team HRC)

