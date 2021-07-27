Jonathan Quiroz will be Khasan Magomedsharipov’s new rival at Bellator 263

A change will have the Bellator 263 card next Saturday. Nekruz Mirkhojaev was removed from the card for undisclosed reasons. After the loss, Jonathan Quiroz will face Khasan Magomedsharipov.

The change was confirmed by TASS the early morning of this Monday.

Warning

Quiroz, go back to the hexagon of Bellator two years after his last fight. He lost by unanimous decision to AJ Agazarm in Bellator 228. Before that fight, he knocked out Julian Baez in LXF 1. Yes Jonathan manages to beat the Russian will get the biggest victory of his career.

Khasan, will debut in Bellator MMA as a featherweight. Cousin of Zabit trains under the tutelage of Mark Henry in Nick Catone MMA.

Magomedsharipov he is undefeated in his five bouts. Where 3 won them by completion and one by knockout. In his last fight, he knocked out Mikhail Tarkhanov in AMC Fight Nights 99.

Bellator 263 It will be held next Saturday, July 31 in The Forum of Inglewood, California.

Advertisement