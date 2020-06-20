© IMAGO7

It ends its cycle in The Shire.Jonathan Orozco, a Mexican goalkeeper, reached an agreement to ‘change the air’ and join the ranks of the Xolos of Tijuana.

According to our collaborator and columnist at RECORD, Rubén Rodríguez, at the request of Pablo Guede, the 33-year-old goalkeeper will be the new person in charge of covering the arch of the border squad.

« Jona Orozco just closed with Xolos. Three years more option to one more; Guede He asked for it as it were and Xolos He made a great effort to carry it.

« In the middle of the following week (Orozco) will be in Tijuana. Saints he hopes Lajud wants to go, otherwise there are options, « he explained. Rubén Rodríguez.

It should be noted that even though Orozco signed a contract extension with Saints at the end of last year, Jonathan I would have chosen to leave the Warriors and thus end its three-year cycle.

T