Jonathan Orozco is withdrawn from the Mexican National Team for the Concacaf Nations League

Los Xolos de Tijuana goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco is dropped from the Mexican National Team for the friendly matches against Iceland and Honduras and from the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations League due to a calf injury.

This was announced by Tricolor on social networks, so Jonathan Orozco must return with his club to start his rehabilitation.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that Jonathan Orozco causes a drop in the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will play the MexTour preparation matches against Iceland and Honduras, as well as the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League.

The Tijuana Xolos player has a medial head left calf injury. History of muscle injury in the left medial calf; For this reason, it was determined that he return to his club to continue his rehabilitation. “The statement said.

Thus, the National Team’s goal will be covered by Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota and Alfredo Talavera.