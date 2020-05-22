Through his Instagram account, the goalkeeper of Santos Laguna, Jonathan Orozco, confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19, as well as seven others from the sports team.

Orozco mentioned that none of his teammates were in contact with him during the isolation period requested by the club due to the pandemic.

The statements of the Monterrey native come after he was trending for having broken the quarantine by having a party on his birthday. Given this, the footballer said he had not held any celebration as such, but had a small meeting, with some family members and musicians who can be seen in the video published on his social networks.

The Warriors captain also said that it is easier for people to blame those who already have the virus, mentioning that the contagion could have been acquired with something external to their home, without blaming someone who entered their home. .

Jonathan said he was embarrassed, more than with the situation, with his family, since he admitted not having given the example that he should set, asking for public apologies in his live video.

In addition, he asked that his case can serve as an example to the population, emphasizing that “today more than ever we must take care of ourselves.”

The president of Santos Laguna, Dante Elizalde, qualified as a true bucket of cold water, the positive of 8 players from the Warriors’ first team to the COVID-19 exam.

“It fell on us like a bucket of cold water, it was not a surprise, since we have all the protocols properly assembled,” the top dog leader told . yesterday.

One of them is the goalkeeper and captain Jonathan Orozco, who on social networks agreed to be a carrier of the coronavirus. Before the closing of this edition, it was announced that 4 other green and white elements did not pass the exam, so the number increased to 12.

Elizalde accepted that the news left a feeling of sadness in the club, since they hardly resumed work with medical examinations for an eventual return of the players to the courts.

“We are following the recommendations of the authorities, we tell our collaborators (positive players) to protect themselves during the 14 days, which is the deadline for quarantine, to be isolated, although all cases are asymptomatic, but we are very glued for any situation. “

The identity of the rest of the players is unknown, since by protocol the footballers themselves must notify it.

“Remember that this information is personal, so they (footballers) will have to make it known.”

Also to avoid speculation, the holy mandam made it clear that, by previously established protocol, Liga MX is in charge of making known when positive cases exist in a certain team, although without revealing names.

“We do the tests in the hospital that is authorized by the State Government, which is the Spanish Sanatorium, to make them valid and that is authorized by the organizations, it is carried out following the determined protocol so that the hospital then informs the authorities and We notify our sports authorities, so it is reported so that adequate control is carried out. “

The canterano santista and originally from the region who plays for the Jaiba Brava, César Bernal, days ago on social networks confirmed that he suffered from this virus.

And it is that for 67 days in Santos Laguna the quarantine process began. “We decided that all the collaborators in the club would carry out the activities from home, but the players kept training isolated and individually,” argued Dante.

He described that the soccer industry worldwide is one of the hardest hit by this pandemic, which is why the Verdiblanco team took the reduction of wages with great maturity for a long time, by maintaining a position of solidarity.

“It doesn’t surprise me, because this team is plagued with a sense of responsibility; proof of this is this working group, it not only has soccer characteristics, but personal ones.”

He said that they continue to work day by day, waiting for the health authorities to lift the quarantine throughout Mexico; “Fortunately, in Coahuila and La Laguna, some of the activities that had been detained since the first part of the pandemic have been reactivated, so we hope that it will happen throughout the country. We are not yet authorized, but we are waiting for the protocols of the federal authorities for the green light. “

And he said that not only in Santos Laguna they wait for the green light, but all the teams that make up the Liga MX, to return “we need to generate this show content for the fans and we are very attentive to the authorities; we have already spent a large part of this quarantine, so we are sure we will have authorizations soon. “

The Santista boss receives his quarantine in his own way, since after being on the lookout for the team, the subsidiaries and the women’s team, a pause came that he had not scheduled, but to which he has adapted.

“A lot of planning time, not only in the part related to the health issue; we took the opportunity to document processes and catch up, resume all those activities that were pending for us because they were so fast, since we lived up to date, to be able to give them the necessary attention to sponsors and collaborators, even remotely. “

And it is that he made it clear that the human being has the ability to adapt to everything, and this time has served him to continue preparing and waiting for the resumption date.

He also sent a message of reflection and analysis to the verdiblancos followers: “we must value what is most important right now, which is life and health, we must stay at home and derived from these cares that we have, we can return to our daily activities , among them soccer, so we will be attentive to inform you of everything that happens, but first be in good health and then enjoy this sport with joy. “

He stressed that the response of the subscribers has been very good, since they took very well the situation of the long pause in the Mexican football. “In the future we will adjust and compensate, but when there is more clarity as soon as football returns.”

However, Alejandro Irarragorri, president of Orlegi Sports, said through a radio interview that no player from Club Santos Laguna who was infected with COVID-19 attended the party of goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco, but was emphatic in calling the meeting inappropriate .

