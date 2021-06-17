Jonathan Majors, shy about the rumors about Kang in LOKI

Share

Rumors continue to circulate that Jonathan Majors will debut as Kang the Conqueror in Loki before making his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Jonathan Majors is set to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be introduced sooner. In an interview with Variety, Majors was unwilling to reveal much about the role, but confirmed that he has seen every Marvel Studios movie. “They are Greek,” he said, praising the genre. “The size of them. The things they are dealing with. The idea of ​​destiny and fantasy and the future and the legacy ”.

The outlet notes that Majors had been working shortly before their conversation, and was asked if it might have something to do with the next Ant-Man movie or the upcoming Creed sequel. “Being an actor is a lifestyle, so you always have to be prepared for anything,” he replied, clearly reluctant to reveal anything. “So none of the above and all of the above.”

Majors was even asked about those big rumors that Kang might debut in Loki (which would certainly be appropriate given the villain’s history with the Time Variance Authority). Unsurprisingly, he was not going to risk provoking ire in the Marvel Studios dispatches. “I have no idea what you’re talking about,” he replied without blinking.

Clearly, it will take a lot more than that for the actor to drop details about whether or not Kang appears in Loki, and we will likely have to wait until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to do so.

