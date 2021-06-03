Jonathan Majors negotiates to be Adonis Creed’s rival in ‘Creed III’

Going Deadline we have learned that the star of the HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country’, Jonathan Majors has started talks to star alongside Michael B. Jordan in the future third installment of the MGM franchise, ‘Creed III’. Majors will play Adonis Creed’s rival in the ring in this film, which will also feature Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad.

Who will not be in the new installment is Sylvester Stallone, who as we progressed last April, will not return to play the iconic boxer in any future project. In this regard, Jordan himself revealed that one of the main reasons for Rocky not returning is that, in the future, they want to build a story and a world around Adonis Creed.

At the moment the details of the plot of the new sequel are unknown, since it has only transpired that the film will mean the debut in the direction for Michael B. Jordany that Zach Baylin, responsible for the libretto of ‘King Richard’ (biopic of Venus and Serena Williams starring Will Smith) and Keenan Coogler (‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’) will write the script.

The film will be produced by Charles Winkler, William Chartoff and David Winkler through Chartoff-Winkler Productions in association with Proximity Media alongside Jonathan Glickman, Jordan and Coogler. Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Evans will serve as executive producers.

‘Believe. The legend of Rocky ‘arrived in 2015 with the direction of Ryan Cooglery and the leading role of Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. JordanyTessa Thompson. The film earned $ 173 million at the global box office, down from the $ 213 million for its sequel, ‘Creed II. The Legend of Rocky ‘in 2018. The sequel was directed by Steven Caple Jr. and, like the first installment, received generally positive reviews.

It is foreseen that‘Creed III’hits theaters on November 23, 2022.