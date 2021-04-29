Jonathan Loaisiga threw 100 miles and remains untouchable with the Yankees

The Nicaraguan Jonathan Loaisiga does not fail to impress the world of Yankees from the bullpen in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

Jonathan Loaisiga He has been doing a great job from spring training to the first month of the season, but his arm always stayed at 97 to 98 miles with his very killer breakers, yet he impressed again by reaching 100 miles against the Baltimore Orioles .

Only Gerrit Cole, Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have reached 100 miles with Yankeesof New York this season of the MLB. Loaisiga is 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 14.2 innings, two runs and 16 strikeouts, plus the only save of his career.

Here the video:

Jonathan Loaisiga just hit 100 mph 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8lVJFrQVVo – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 28, 2021

However, the 2021 Major League season seems to be his, after Aroldis Chapman has been the team’s best reliever, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.55 ERA in 13.1 innings with 15 strikeouts.

In 10.1 innings thrown in these past Spring Training, Loaisiga he was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 9 strikeouts. Jonathan Loaisiga has four seasons in the MLB trying to establish himself as either a starter or reliever with the Yankees.