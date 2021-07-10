Jonathan Loaisiga closed the game with a 100-mile fastball against Astros

The Nicaraguan Jonathan Loaisiga of the Yankees, closed the game with a 100-mile fastball against the Houston Astros in the MLB.

Jonathan Loaisiga He continues to show why he deserved a place in the 2021 All-Star Game, he is living his best professional moment and that is demonstrated game after game with the Yankees from New York.

Since the game was 4-0 in the ninth and Aaron Boone had strained his bullpen a bit, he brought in his best reliever this season to close out the game, Jonathan Loaisiga.

Jonathan Loaisiga stopped Yordan Alvarez with a 100-mile fastball to strike out and get the last out of the game in the MLB. Since that game that Chapman spoiled, they have not taken him back up the mound, apparently he is working some of his mechanics.

100 MPH FROM LOAISIGA TO END IT🔥 pic.twitter.com/YladaNKYh9 – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 10, 2021

Loaisiga did not make the save because the game had a 4-run difference, however, he has a 7-3 record with a 2.15 ERA in 47 innings with 46 strikeouts this season, making it clear to Aaron Boone that he can be the team’s closer in this season of the MLB.