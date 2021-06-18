Jonathan Loaisiga, a deserving of the all-star game that you cannot overlook

The Nicaraguan Jonathan Loaisiga is achieving incredible things with Yankees of New York as relief in the MLB.

Loaisiga had about two years looking to stabilize in the Major Leagues with the Bronx Mules, everything indicates that he has already achieved it and not half, but that he is being one of the most effective relievers on the team.

And as if that weren’t enough, he is the reliever with the most innings pitched in the American League (37), the sixth reliever with the lowest ERA (1.70), and the sixth reliever with the highest war (0.6).

Jonathan Loaisiga took over the eighth inning every time the Yankees They need it, their straights have been between 95-100 miles this season.

Jonathan Loaisiga eHe is the only Nicaraguan pitcher who is established in the MLB, because his constant work in the dead seasons are the best explanation of why he is on the way to becoming the player with the greatest progress on his team.

We are talking about a young man with 5’11 of height, 26 years and 170 pounds, a demonstration that size has nothing to do with these days of baseball.

Here the report: