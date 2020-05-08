Jonathan Dos Santos (Photo: Twitter @LAGalaxy)

A mistake on social media can spell the end of a career for the most outstanding stars of the moment, regardless of whether they come from television, movies, literature or sports. The scandal can escalate to unsuspected limits and there are many examples.

Now it’s up to Jonathan Dos Santos, a Galaxy L.A player in the Major League Soccer (MLS), who by mistake he uploaded an intimate photograph in his Instagram stories official, which was immediately deleted.

However, the image was up long enough for one person to take the screenshot and begin to circulate on social networks. On Twitter, for example, it became the number one trend during the early hours of May 7, 2020.

In the photograph you can see the face of the Mexican soccer player and national recurring player with a woman of unknown identity. They are both bare-chested, at least completely naked.. The image had no further explanation.

Although users started spreading rumors about the relationship between the two, the footballer has not given a statement about it. Now in his stories you can only see videos of Jonathan in the middle of his exercise routine from his house.

One of the rumors that had the most impact on the networks was about the possibility that it was Kylie Jenner, one of the most important and millionaire makeup entrepreneurs of the moment. Even the users began with the harassment in their networks by sending messages “as a joke” with the attached photograph, without any respect for the privacy of those involved.

These kinds of acts and violations of a person’s privacy are now punished by the authorities of various states in Mexico thanks to the Olympia Law. These legislative reforms were implemented to sanction crimes that violate people’s sexual intimacy through digital media.

The behaviors that threaten a person’s sexual intimacy are the recording of audio, video or photographs of intimate content without the consent of a person or through deception, as well as the exhibition, distribution, diffusion, exhibition, transmission, commercialization and exchange of images of a person’s intimate sexual content without their consent.

This means that those actions that threaten the integrity, dignity and private life of women, causing psychological, economic and sexual harm, could be punished by the relevant authorities, including the publications that other users in the network have replicated.

Hundreds of memes also began to circulate involving, in addition to Jonathan, his older brother, Giovani Dos Santos, the current footballer for Club América in Mexico, who has also not come out in defense of the youngest in the family.

This is not the first time that the Mexican was involved in a scandal with sexual implications, because in 2011 he was expelled from the Mexican Sub 22 team that would compete in the Copa América, according to Expansión data.

The striker was also sanctioned with a fine of 50 thousand pesos and a six-month suspension together with the soccer players Israel Jiménez, Jorge Hernández, Javier Cortéz, Néstor Calderón, David Cabrera, Néstor Vidrio, and Marco Fabián.

In addition, he had to apologize to his club, the then Barcelona of Spain, because the brand was also implicated in the scandal where they allegedly hired a group of escorts.

