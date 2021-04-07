Jonathan Dos Santos “compares” the Mexican National Team with Barcelona

Jonathan Dos Santos, Mexican midfielder of Los Angeles Galaxy, talked about the style of play that he has implemented Gerardo “el Tata” Martino to the Mexican National Team since his arrival on the bench.

In an interview for TUDN, “Jona” Dos Santos He assured that the style of play that El Tri has is quite similar to that of Barcelona, ​​since it seeks to have control of the ball and knows when it is time to attack the rival.

Also read: Liga MX: Arturo Brizio qualifies as almost perfect matchday 13 on his Monday of reports

“It has been seen in the numbers, it has been seen in the games and in the idea that the team has. Always having the ball, pressing, the very philosophy of Barça, of keeping the ball when it is needed and attacking when it is needed. I think it was very necessary for the national team to have consistency in that sense “

Regarding the calls he has had, Dos Santos thanked “Tata” Martino for his confidence in recent months, although he acknowledged that he has not been 100% physically able to return with El Tri.

“It means that you have a lot of confidence in me and I appreciate it. I lack rhythm to be at one hundred percent, but throughout my career in the national team I have suffered a lot, with calls and World Cups that I have missed, but today thank God I have consistency and I am happy “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: