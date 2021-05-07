Jonathan Dos Santos compared Zlatan with Chicharito, “with Ibra, young people shitted”

The Los Angeles Galaxy kicked off the 2021 MLS season with a Javier “Chicharito” Hernández who scored five goals in two games. Taking advantage of this great start from the Mexican forward, Jonathan Dos Santos compared it to Zlatan Ibrahimovic during your stay in LA.

At a press conference, “Jona” Dos Santos spoke about the level of demand for Zlatan at the Galaxy during training sessions, ensuring that the younger players “shit” when they got a scolding from the Swede.

“Young people shit their pants, to be honest. When they had to be on Zlatan’s team, I already knew they were going to be nervous, they had to be 100%, if they missed a pass they knew they were going to scold them. It was difficult for them. Zlatan was unique “

Dos Santos pointed out that, on the contrary, Javier Hernández is a more positive leader who always seeks to support his teammates, although he clarified that this did not mean that Ibra did not try to support the team, even if his forms were not the best.

“Chicharito is all more positive. Zlatan a little more negative. But maybe he was doing it trying to help and make his teammates improve. Chicharito in that sense is very positive “

