Jonathan Crane and Barbara Gordon in Titans season 3

At the gates of the first teaser trailer being released, the Entertainment Weekly medium publishes the first official images of season 3 of “Titans”. Some images that bring a glimpse of who are the great additions of this season: Crane and Barbara Gordon.

Vicent Kartheiser plays the Dr. Jonathan Crane, who will act as the great villain of the season with his best-known identity from the Scarecrow / Scarecrow comics. However, in this image we see him still without his identity as a villain. What’s more, we see him as one of the inmates at Arkham Asylum.

Think of Hannibal Lecter, ”says showrunner Greg Walker of Crane. He’s been given a chance to weigh in on ways to stop villains, and a villain breaks into Gotham and lures [Dick Grayson] to work with him.

Given Crane’s particular obsessions, he challenges the Titans in a very different way than the great villain of season two, Deathstroke.

Much of our series is about becoming a family and the fears people have as they get older and older. Crane appears to be, in many ways, a perfect villain, as he explodes fear. The human mind and heart become the battlefield. He is someone who takes advantage of your feelings and your emotions, and that is where we want to live.

Walker believes audiences will be very impressed with Kartheiser’s version of Crane.

It is about a learned psychologist who understands the human mind but also has a deep dark vengeance to destroy people in a way that you have to be able to manifest as an actor: find the broken and mania. Y [Kartheiser] handles both very well.

Crane’s introduction to the world of the Titans comes as the starting team of young corporals, led by Dick, aka Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), relocate from San Francisco to Gotham. When Dick returns to his hometown, he rekindles his romance – and establishes a new partnership – with Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), turned police commissioner. The partnership forces the couple to consider the legacy of Batman and Jim Gordon in fighting crime and to find a better way to protect the city.

In our story with Dick’s return to Gotham -and Gotham is a great character this season– it is about sons and daughters, [y] of stepping into your parents’ shadow, ”the showrunner explains about season three. Barbara is going to be in conflict with Dick’s arrival. Barbara’s feeling is that Bruce and Jim’s legacy has been this idea that she thinks is outdated and inefficient: the God syndrome, which means that superheroes create the situation in which they are heroes. They drop into a situation, solve it, and then leave. She believes that, basically, that disempowers people to solve their own problems and that they Gotham residents have to figure out how to solve their own problems and not be passive victims hoping a superhero will save their day.

Savannah Welch is in charge of giving life to Barbara gordon, which in this adaptation for the small screen we will see her more as Oracle (although it has not yet been confirmed that she will assume this identity in the series), because as in the comics, we see her in a wheelchair.

Acknowledging Batman’s legacy also forces Dick to examine how he leads the Titans.

Gotham brings out leadership qualities that [Dick] you have to evaluate to see if they are yours – the real Nightwing – or are patterns [heredados de] a parent from whom you have to differentiate.

In the end, figuring out a better way to save the day will be a team effort. Says Walker: “The diversity of our cast and the diversity of our characters really comes into play in the end, on how we are able to conquer what appears to be the unconquerable.”

Along with this it is confirmed that the season will premiere on August 12 on HBO Max with a triple premiere episode. At the moment no date for the rest of the countries.

Via information | EW