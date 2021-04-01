Jonathan Bennett (‘Mean Girls’) reveals that he ended up sick from the harassment he suffered in high school for being gay

Jonathan Bennett played Aaron Samuels in the now classic teen ‘Bad Girls’. His character was the one with whom Lindsay Lohan, the protagonist of the film, fell completely in love. In real life the actor is homosexual, and this gave him a very tough youth. The actor was sincere in an Instagram post that he uploaded to celebrate World Theater Day, a place that he defined as his only refuge during those years. Bennett shared a video of himself at the age of 16 in the high school theater and took the opportunity to detail his personal experience.

The actor narrated at the bottom of the publication, with a long writing, the bullying he suffered in high school from his classmates for the mere fact of being gay. His words are not pleasant to read; He even got sick from all the harassment he suffered: “He is clumsy, his teeth are too big for his face and he lives in fear every day because he does not fit in with the rest of the boys in his class. He is constantly pushed against the lockers by a jerk named Justin and when he walks the hallways they call him a fag. Every night he cries himself to sleep and develops stomach ulcers from the stress and homophobia of his small town.“, he recounted.

He then went on to describe what theater meant to him at a time like that and made a plea for its importance: “The theater is a place where for the first time in your life you feel safe, where you are not ridiculed for being different, you are celebrated. The adult Jonathan wants to thank each and every person who has had something to do with theater anywhere and at any time. If you were an actor, a stage manager, lighting, sound, costumes, in front of the house, behind the house, even if you only bought a ticket and supported the theater. You did much more than that. You made a safe place for so many little Jonathans who are struggling, “he claimed.

Finally, Bennett concluded his writing referring to those who can be identified by his words: “Know that you are not alone and that you are a star and you deserve to shine. And never stop singing and dancing, no matter how good you are because it is not about to be perfect, it is about shining with your light. And the world needs your light. The curtain is up, the stage is set, all the little Jonathan’s are out there … ‘It’s your turn!’ “He wrote.

Got engaged very recently

Fortunately, Jonathan Bennett’s life is not what it used to be. She works doing what she loves the most and recently got engaged to her partner, Jaymes Vaughan. The two announced the engagement last December and People magazine released the video in which Vaughan asked her to marry him in a very original way. He did it by composing a song to Bennett: “We never found our song, so I write a song for you,” read a sign held on the video.