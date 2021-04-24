Jonathan Bennett, ‘Mean Girls’ actor, suffered homophobia in Mexico – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Jonathan Bennett, famous for playing Aaron Samuels in “Mean Girls” (2004) revealed that he and his partner Jaymes Vaughan suffered discrimination in Mexico.

The act of homophobia was when the celebrity couple was planning their wedding. Among the themes they had in mind something in the circus style of the movie “The Greatest Showman” or the jungle, in the end both decided that they wanted their marriage to be in Mexico.

Bennett and Vaughan, who is a TV host in the US, explained to a wedding magazine that they had been planning to get married for years at a specific hotel in the Riviera Maya. To their surprise, the owner of the property told them that they could not get married there.

“He said we couldn’t get married there because we were two men and that went against his morals. That was a hard blow, ”Bennett said in the interview.

The homophobic incident inspired the couple to make their wedding a true celebration not only of their love, but of the LGBTQ + community.

“As a member of the LGBTQ + community you need not only to feel safe, but also to be celebrated (…). It’s our wedding, but it’s not just about us, “added the actor, who also added that their wedding will be scandalous on purpose.

Despite discrimination, the couple upheld their decision to marry in Mexico. They have already found another hotel in which they assure the staff were enthusiastic about carrying out their ceremony.

Since then, Bennet and Vaughan have decided that suppliers will be chosen according to their values. Nor do they plan to follow traditions, much less not seeing each other before the wedding: “He’s my best friend, if I don’t see him before the wedding, who am I supposed to talk to?” Bennett declared.

By: El Universal