The third cycle has begun, Finally, Netflix revealed the trailer for ‘Dark’ of its third and final season and this has brought some answers, but also new questions that have left fans of the show confused and that are expected to be resolved once the series premieres. June 27.

As we will remember, at the end of his second season, we witnessed the murder of Martha at the hands of Adam, who traveled to the current time of Jonas with the sole purpose of triggering the events that led to the start of the third and last cycle, which begins the apocalypse.

However, to the surprise of the spectators, while Jonas was crying over Martha’s body, a different version of her enters his house and tells him that she is not who he believes, but that he will have time to explain it to him later, so taking out a kind of sphere they travel to a parallel universe, since when Jonas asks him what time he came from, Martha answers him, “the question is not from what era but from what world“

It is precisely at this point where the new trailer begins from the third season of ‘Dark’, so we have been able to discover that the apocalypse will not only destroy the world of Jonas, but also that of this new Martha, since apparently both universes are connected and Jonas is the key to avoiding his destruction, unfortunately, the advance hinted that only one world will survive, so the protagonist will have to make a difficult decision.

Thus, Martha and Jonas will embark on a journey to discover the origin of everything. and stop the plans of Adam, who is none other than the future version of Jonas. Likewise, we were able to witness shocking scenes that have suspended fans, since they still lack context, so the desire to see the new season has increased after seeing this first preview.

In this way, the last cycle has started with the trailer for the third season of ‘Dark’, reason why we hope that the series does not leave any doubt in the air, since when putting the idea of ​​a parallel universe, the program will have new narrative arcs that will have to be closed in just one season, since this is the last one, Hopefully the production will give a worthy end to the series.