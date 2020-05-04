This Monday, Jonas’ last goal is complete with Benfica’s shirt. The Brazilian is one of the club’s top scorers and idols in the past decade. In the 5-1 defeat of Portimonense, shirt 10 rocked the Estádio da Luz nets again, a gesture repeated 137 times in the five years with the shirt of the Encarnados in Portugal.

“I remember it as if it were yesterday. Another perfect cross by André Almeida and I went straight in. The noise of Luz (Benfica stadium), the important victory, another step in the reconquest of the League. I experienced special moments in Benfica, a relationship very beautiful with the fans, with the city. It is very good to be able to remember that “, he reported.

The goal against Portimonense is also a special milestone in the victorious trajectory of the 36-year-old paulista. He was number 300 in his career, which included Guarani, Santos, Grêmio, Portuguesa, Valencia, from Spain, Benfica and passages with the Brazilian team.

In addition to accumulating individual achievements in Brazil, such as the artillery of the Brasileirão 2010 and the Golden Boot of the Americas 2010, the striker was also a key player in the campaign for four Portuguese League titles, being twice the top scorer and elected the best in the competition, two from the League and Super Cup and one from the Portuguese Cup.

The trajectory at Benfica was so remarkable that it counted on a special farewell to the shirt 10 until then. Cheered by 55 thousand people who filled the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Jonas was received on the lawn by President Luis Filipe Vieira in front of all the cups that helped to conquer. The farewell to the lawns took place on July 10, in a game against Anderlecht.

(Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“It was an incredible story. It started as I did not imagine, with a very quick adaptation, and ended as I always dreamed, with titles, individual brands and the recognition of the fans. I am very proud of what I have built in my career, just to be grateful” , completed.

The success in Portugal guaranteed Jonas as one of the idols of the Portuguese club, and one of the main scorers of the major leagues in Europe. In just five seasons, the Brazilian has achieved the rank of top scorer in the last decade of the Liga de Portugal.

Check out the top five scorers of the last decade in the Portuguese League:

110 goals: Jonas – Benfica

83 goals: Lima – Benfica, Braga and Belenenses

76 goals: Bas Dost – Sporting

76 goals: Jackson Martínez – Porto and Portimonense

68 goals: Cardozo – Benfica

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos

Sports Gazette

