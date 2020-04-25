Jonas Brothers upload their concert to Amazon Prime Video | INSTAGRAM

It will be possible for their fans to follow the entire tour through the streaming platform starting today.

We well know and are aware that thanks to the health contingency, a large number of events have been canceled, suspended or postponed, as the famous American boy band is no exception and their “Happines Begins Tour” tour was abruptly suspended.

But it is not all bad news, after weeks analyzing the current situation and thinking of the millions of fans who were disappointed not to be able to witness any of their incredible concerts, the band consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick in alliance with Amazon Prime Video They made a documentary called “Chasing Happines” where the story of the band and everything that happened during the years they were professionally separated is told.

If you have not seen it, you are taking time, because if you are a fan it will give you goosebumps, it is already available within the platform.

Meanwhile, the three handsome brothers will give us for these days of social isolation, one of the best gifts that they could give to their most loyal fans: their concert, a summary of their tour so that you can enjoy it as many times as you want.

Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film, the name of the concert, will be available on Amazon Prime Video, as well as they themselves told a live video, each of the brothers for their part, at home, for all their fans. In the production, fragments of concerts will come out from different parts of the world such as those in Mexico, California or Paris.

“There is something we want to talk to you about tomorrow. Does 4pm ET / 1pm PT work for you? We will be live on Instagram Live, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. PS – There will be a Q&A during the live broadcast, so if you have any questions, leave them in the comments, ”mentioned the oldest of the singing brothers, in the video where he explains the documentary in detail.

