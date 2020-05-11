The Jonas Brothers announced this Monday the release, this week, of their new single X in collaboration with urban artist Karol G., in what represents their second bilingual work and with Latino artists in less than a year.

Through their social networks, they confirmed that on May 15 they would launch the new collaboration, of which they anticipated, according to the publication of the image of red lips on an orange background, which will be with the Colombian Karol G. , receiving the applause of hundreds of fans who predicted that the theme song for Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be “the song of the summer”.

For her part, by duplicating the publication on Instagram, Karol G. had enthusiastic reactions not only from her followers, but also from colleagues in the music industry who congratulated her on her second great collaboration with an established artist in the English-speaking world.

While his compatriots Sebastián Yatra and Greeicy showed their emotion with the publication of comments accompanied by emoticons of the fire flames, the Venezuelans of the duet Mau and Ricky wrote “Que fuckin cool !!!”.

Unlike Runaway, the song in which the Jonas Brothers teamed up with Sebastián Yatra, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee, song X will be part of the American group’s catalog. In other words, the interpreter of Mi Cama has been invited to sing with them.

The news comes when Tusa, the song released in November 2019, by Karol G. and Nicky Minaj, has returned to the top spots on the US and international music charts, driven in part by being incorporated into the network’s catalog. social TikTok.

The Jonas brothers also announced that on Friday they will participate in a question-and-answer session in the “SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session” series on The Morning Mash Up satellite radio program.

In the virtual session in which the Jonas Brothers will interact with an audience made up of health workers and their families, they will also take the opportunity to promote X, the second bilingual musical debut this May, after Mamacita, the joint work of the Black Eyed Peas and Ozuna.

