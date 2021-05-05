Jonah Hill buys a house in Malibu for $ 9 million

The likeable actor seems to be preparing for a great summer, and what better way than to spend it in this beautiful property near the sea in Malibu.

Jonah got a super discount, as the original price of the property was $ 11 million.

The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on 335 m² of living space.

It was originally built in 1980, but was completely renovated before Hill bought it.

Very much in the style of the architecture in the Greek Islands, the exterior is totally white, which reflects the strong sun and allows the spaces to be resistant to heat.

The interior is somewhat eccentric in decor, with a large living room combining the space with the dining room and kitchen in its modern open-plan, double-height design.

The home receives excellent natural lighting, thanks to its clerestory windows and glazed French doors.

His kitchen has an industrial-modern style, with black cabinets and a huge rolling island with capacity for eight people, and of course, state-of-the-art appliances.

The master bedroom is large in size, has a fireplace, its own living room, and a private terrace.

The main bathroom comes with a sauna and steam room, two shower heads, and double sinks with black cabinets.

As usual in Malibu, the backyard is compact, but it lacks absolutely nothing. It has a fully equipped barbecue area, wooden terraces and a spectacular pool / jacuzzi.

And to enjoy a good sunset, the star of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ will be able to go up to the roof where there is a terrace with a fire pit and a view of the sea.

Jonah Hill’s new home doesn’t have a beach of its own, but you do have access rights and even a golf cart to move comfortably through the coveted gated neighborhood.

He could even use it to relocate to his other nearby property in Santa Monica, which he bought for $ 6.7 million in 2019.

Jonah Hill has not let the pandemic interfere with his work, His next project, ‘Don’t Look Up’, is co-starring a great cast led by his friend, Leonardo DiCaprio, in addition to Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep.