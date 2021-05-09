Jon Watts wants Tom Hollan to have a cameo in Fantastic Four as Spider-Man – Tomatazos

Although Marvel Studios has been working on countless productions for both Disney Plus and the big screen, much of the attention has been given to the much-mentioned reboot of Fantastic Four. Very little is known about the production yet, only that Jon Watts, who is currently finishing filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, will direct. Recently the studio got fans excited again by showing the logo of the famous quartet of heroes in a video where they gave important previews of Phase 4.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

However, that was the only thing that could be seen, there is no confirmed release date or cast. Something that has kept fans on the lookout is the way the characters will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; many theories pointed out that we could see some references to them in an episode of WandaVision – 95%, but it was not. On the other hand, it has been exciting for many how they will relate to the Avengers.

While the studio keeps all that information hidden, and takes advantage of fan theories to keep expectations high, it seems that the director has already shown certain interests in particular. The truth is that you should focus on not making the same mistakes as all the previous installments of this family of superheroes, because despite having had several attempts with Fox bringing stars like Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, they all had a very bad response by the public and critics.

Keep reading: Marvel Studios could already be developing a sequel to Eternals

Meanwhile, some rumors have been unleashed as the alleged actresses who have had conversations with the studio to give life to Sue Storm where the name of Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Blunt, and even Amber Heard has stood out. But the most recent rumor concerns a major cameo within the film. According to some reports, Jon watts is planning Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to have a part in this story.

Although Holland officially ends his contract with No way home, the supposed interest of the filmmaker makes sense, especially now that he has just worked with the character and the actor. On the other hand, there are many points where the stories or interests of the protagonists themselves can be connected, and perhaps Peter will find a new protector in Reed Richards like Tony Stark, in addition to both having an important relationship with science. .

Continue with: Ms. Marvel is receiving cultural advice to avoid conflicts with the representation of her characters

On the other hand, young Parker could easily befriend Johnny Storm as well. Although on the big screen these characters have not had any relationship, especially since Spider-Man still belongs to Sony and The Fantastic Four (2005) – 27% were from Fox, within the comics if corssovers were given as has been customary in graphic novels. Lastly, the official cast of this new movie is expected to be announced in late 2021.

Remember that the arrival of The Fantastic Four The MCU has become an important event because it is the first time that these characters will appear in this franchise after the acquisition of Fox by Disney, which also includes the characters from X-Men – 81% and Deadpool – 84%; of the latter it is already confirmed that it will have its third R-rated installment starring Ryan Reynolds.