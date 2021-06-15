Jon Rahm’s statements after the positive for covid in the Memorial

Jon Rahm, in the practice round of the US Open in Torrey Pines. (Robert Beck / USGA)

Jon rahm has spoken to the media for the first time since testing positive on the third day of the Memorial Tournament and they prevented him from going out to play on Sunday when he was leading with six strokes of advantage. Time has passed and the player of Barrika he is not a friend of licking his wounds and looking back. You also don’t waste too many minutes thinking about what might have happened. What hurt the most about Memorial is not having been able to match the record of two wins in a row of Tiger Woods and have been unable to shake the hand of Jack nicklaus after the fist clash of the previous year. In any case, the worst for him since testing positive has not happened on the golf course.

Tee Times US Open 2021: Odd match for Jon Rahm

Rahm has explained what he has done in all these days since that fateful Saturday night. The first thing was to make sure that all the contacts he had had in the previous fifteen days were correct. Then he traveled home as soon as possible on a private flight and isolated himself. «My great obsession at that time, what scared me the most, was being able to infect my son, Kepa«, He assures. In this sense, Rahm is clear that the worst thing that has happened to him since he tested positive is not having lost the tournament, but not having been able to be present when his parents, Angela Y Edorta, who traveled to Arizona from Spain after the Memorial, they met their son for the first time. “Golf is secondary when we talk about these things. That is what has hurt me the most. Losing that moment is very hard, but it is what it is, “he says.

“My great obsession at that time, what scared me the most, was being able to infect my son, Kepa”

During the isolation, Rahm has not stopped keeping his mind active in order not to think too much about what had happened. So much so that he did not hesitate to see the outcome of the tournament on Sunday. Isn’t that a Chinese martyrdom? «I saw him as a golf fan. It was a good show, they all played very well, a nice tiebreaker and, I’ll be honest, I was also watching to see if any of them reached -18 (the result he had when it ended on Saturday) … Somehow, seeing that nobody approached, I consider it a moral victory, “he joked to the laughter of journalists.

Podcast: Some keys about the profile of the winner of this US Open

Regarding the criticism made towards him PGA Tour For the decision to eliminate him from the tournament after the positive, Rahm was understanding. «It is not fair to criticize the PGA Tour. Did what he had to do. There is a protocol and rules. Other players have missed Greats or WGC because of this. It is not fair to criticize them. I only complained when they told me on 18 because I said again they give me bad news on this green and with live television. Last year was that a relative of mine had died and that they were going to give me a penalty and this year it was disqualification. That’s why I said, not again.

Jon has also used the time to do meditation and review the fourth season of the series Rick and morty, since the fifth is about to be released. He has also read a lot and spent time with his mother, Angela, who had completed the vaccination process, while his father still had a few days to go after receiving both doses. On the same Saturday at the Memorial, after playing, a test was done again and it was positive again. Then one was made every day since Tuesday. On Thursday he gave the first negative, in a test that a doctor did at his home, so as not to have to travel and put other people at risk, and on Friday he took the second test. At night they told him that he was negative again and he received ‘freedom’. The same Saturday he was already giving balls. During the isolation he used the simulator he has at home, but it is not the same. “It forgives you much more bad blows and as soon as you are 30 or 40 minutes it becomes monotonous, you do not kick, you do not chipeas, it is not the same …”, he assures.

Come and see: impossible to get more and better the scalpel to Torrey Pines

With the two negatives, Rahm has gained a couple of days of preparation that he considers very important. “If it doesn’t happen, I should have traveled today at seven in the morning and I don’t think I would have had the correct preparation for a US Open. With the negatives there is no complaint. Yesterday I played nine holes and today another nine. I am also lucky that it is a field that I know very well. From tee to green nothing changes, so I am mainly using the practice sessions to catch the speed of the greens and touch from the rough around the green, “he explained. Rahm is not one to make excuses, quite the contrary. «This is a Great and what you have to be prepared to go out to play on Thursday and do your best, without excuses. I don’t think Tiger in 2008, as he had his knee, was in the best condition … and what happened happened.

Schauffele-Rahm: a connection to San Diego greater than 1.21 gigawatts

Regarding the vaccine, Jon admitted that once what happened happened, he regretted not having been vaccinated sooner. “It is clear that I would have liked to do them a few days before, but honestly I did not have it in my head. I was just thinking about preparing for the PGA and the Memorial and it didn’t even occur to me. Now, of course, I would have liked to do it before, but it is what it is. We are in a free country and everyone can do what they want, but I recommend that people get vaccinated, so I think we can all recover normalcy faster, “he said.

Will one of these nine be able to break an 88-year wait at the US Open?

Regarding the preparation of Torrey pines, Rahm ensures that the greens are harder than when playing the Farmers, the rough is also denser and luck may be a factor. “There are areas of rough on the fairway where you don’t move it even five yards and others from where you can shoot to the green. It takes luck, but it is a US Open and we are used to it. Besides, what you have to do is be on the street so you don’t have to worry, “he joked. As for the game, it doesn’t hurt. “Maybe it is not the best to be seven or eight days without touching a club before a US Open, but the last thing I did was play very well golf, I have kicked very well, I am comfortable with the new putt and I feel confident” , he finished.