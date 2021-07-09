Jon Rahm’s show and lead at the Scottish Open on the European Tour

Jon Rahm, during the second round of the Scottish Open. (© Golffile | Thos Caffrey)

Jon rahm (-11) has put on the champion costume of the US Open and the shoes of World number one and has offered a golf exhibition in the second round of the Scottish Open. His deployment, especially in the first ten holes, has been simply stratospheric, with a partial of seven under par that was on the way to dynamiting the tournament, some other record and, incidentally, the Renaissance Golf Club.

It has been an exhibition of anthology starting with hole 10, alternating sublime shots that ended next to the hole, as in the 13 or 14, with putts out of competition, as in holes 18 and 1. Jon was levitating by North Berwick. His smile after making a devilish birdie putt at 1, with several drops and down the hill, was absolutely revealing. It was about thirty feet long and looked more like a mini golf shot with giant clown heads than a golf tournament. European tour.

Rory McIlroy Y Justin thomasJon’s party companions even attended the Spanish’s performance with amusement. With that march, naturally, the possibility of a vintage card soon began to appear in the heads of those present, why not, the mythical 59. He had eight holes left and he needed five less. At the rate he was going, it was logical to think about it. It sure went through Rahm’s head too …

It is not easy to deal with such a situation and it also affected the golfer of Barrika. Suddenly, golf no longer flowed in the same way and, above all, the putter. The excitement by the exhibition he was completing produced a minimal acceleration in his swing that prevented him from being more precise with his long game, he began to miss a shot from the tee and a shot to the green and, above all, he began to get stuck with the putt. Without playing badly, it seemed that everything suddenly turned against him.

Jon knew it could be a day to remember and he didn’t want to let it slip away. Maybe he lacked a certain poise, who knows, and also a bit of luck on the greens. On hole 2 he tripped from afar, on hole 3 a clear birdie putt made him tie, on hole 4 he missed again a short par putt and on 6 another short birdie putt went to limbo. His performance has been fabulous, but he really has come very close to having made a much bigger mess.

Once the idea of ​​59 passed from the minds of everyone at the Renaissance, including Jon, their game settled down again. He was lucky at the exit of hole 7 and he knew how to take advantage of it to sign a great birdie that put things back in their place. The page of the bad moment had already been turned. He finished with two good pairs on holes 8 and 9, in the first one kicking for a birdie and in the second with a masterful bunker serve. It was a very difficult shot and he executed it beautifully.

Finally, what he aimed at at some point at 59 remained at a great 65. Vueltón and provisional leadership in the Scottish OpenLet’s remember, in his first tournament after winning the US Open, in his first tournament in a links two years later. Alone Scottie scheffler (-8), with 63 strokes, has so far delivered a better card than Rahm’s this morning in Scotland. For now, Jon rules with a punch over George Coetzee (-10) and three over Justin thomas (-8) e Ian Poulter (-8). There are no complaints in Scotland seeing Number One and Number Three rank up there.

The local festival could not be complete because Rory McIlroy (-1) does not finish greasing the machine. Unless mother nature goes crazy this afternoon in North Berwick and call a gale that is not expected, it will be left out of the cut. In fact, the normal thing is that the -2 struggles to enter and we will see if it ends up getting it. In this sense, it will be the weekend Will zalatoris (-3), while Sam burns (-2) will have to wait and pray. Who will not be sure is the other Spaniard who played in the morning, Jorge Campillo (+6), after signing 72 hits. In his case, the bad day was yesterday.

