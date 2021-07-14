Jon Rahm’s double challenge at the Open Championship

07/14/2021 at 4:49 PM CEST

Jon Rahm is presented to the Open Championship at Royal St.George’s, the fourth and last ‘Grande’ of the season, as one of the big favorites to victory, after the good moment of the Basque who drags from his victory at the US Open, in Torrey Pines. Rahm appears in all pools as one of the great favorites to victory, and with the necessary game to succeed in a links route, where you already know what it is to win.

Rahm has in his record two victories at the Irish Open in the 2017 and 2019 editions, and he is convinced that he has all the weapons in his game to prevail on the route in Sandwich, in the county of Kent, in England.

“I love to play this type of fields & rdquor ;, the Barrika recognized in the previous. “Mainly, because it forces you to play your own game and learn from the field & rdquor ;, he assured. “Always offer you more variety of shots to your game, and that’s why this tournament becomes unique & rdquor ;.

Comfortable in the links

And it is that to Rahm, opportunities to play in links always like them because of the unpredictability of what can happen day to day. “Conditions change rapidly, the wind, the state of the countryside & mldr; makes for an amazing week, every time you come to Britain & rdquor;” he said. “I have always enjoyed these conditions, and sometimes you depend a bit on luck, the game schedule and the time you have to face, is part of golf & rdquor ;, assures the US Open champion.

And it is that for the world number two, winning the Open Championship would have a special and historical significance for a Spanish golfer. If Rahm takes the Claret Jug, the iconic trophyHe will be the first player to win both the US Open and the Open in the same year, since Tiger Woods did it in 2000.

Although for Rahm, Winning the Open would mean being the second Spaniard to achieve victory in the oldest tournament in the world, where Seve Ballesteros prevailed in three editions. It would be a magnificent tribute to his idol and incidentally, begin to close the gap to his legacy.

PGA Championship Champion Phil Mickelson Coached With US Open Winner Rahm

The 149th Open Championship returns two years later – last year it was suspended due to the pandemic – with Irishman Shane Lowry as the defending champion at Royal Portrush. He’s in good shape after fourth place in the PGA Championship.

The organization He has joined the champion, Shane Lowry, for the first two days, along with Rahm, the great favorite, and another Open winner, the South African Louis Oosthuizen. They will start on the 1st tee, at 9.58 local time, 10.58 in Spain.

Although there are several candidates for the title. Apart from the entire North American squad with Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson or Bruce Koepka as the main exponents, you cannot forget the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy. He missed the cut last week in Scotland but the four-time Major winner knows what it’s like to play tournaments of this caliber.

Regarding the Spanish participation, Besides Rahm, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño, Jorge Campillo, Sergio García and Rafa Cabrera-Bello will be at Royal St.George’s. A good opportunity for the Spanish, although not used to the special conditions of the Open Championship.