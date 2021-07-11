Jon Rahm yields number one

07/11/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

The Spanish golfer Jon rahm He has yielded the number one spot in the world rankings by finishing seventh solo this Sunday at the Scottish Open at The Renaissance club in Berwick.

Jon rahm He placed first in the ranking by winning the United States Open on June 20, his first title in a major. Fourteen days later he returns command to the American Dustin Johnson.

The Biscayan player needed to finish sixth alone or better to retain his number one status for another week. He finished the tournament with 268 strokes (16 under par), two behind the English Matt fitzpatrick, the Belgian Thomas detry and the australian Min woo lee, who play the title in a tiebreaker after finishing tied at 266 (-18).