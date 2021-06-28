Jon Rahm, world leader ahead of up to eight Americans

06/28/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

.

The Spanish golfer, Jon rahm, has recovered the world number one after winning the United States Open, his first trophy, and maintains this Monday the first place in the ranking ahead of a group of eight American players headed by former No.1, Dustin Johnson.

Rahm leads the list with an average points of 9.8279, followed by Johnson (9.6104) and Justin Thomas (7.9417). Englishman Rory McIlroy, 10th, is the only other non-US player ranked in the top ten.

American Harris English, winner of the Travelers tournament on the PGA circuit in a long tiebreaker with fellow countryman Kramer Hickok, rose from 19th to 12th, and Viktor Hovland, is the first Norwegian to win a tournament on the European circuit, that of Munich, remains in 14th place in the ranking.

Sergio García drops one place in the ranking

Mexican Abraham Arcer rises three places and gets into the top 20: 20th and first Latin American on the world list, followed by Chilean Joaquín Niemann, 30th. The other Spaniard in the world ranking is Sergio García, who has lost one position, occupies number 49.