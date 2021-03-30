Jon Rahm works hole-in-one magic in Augusta … traversing the water with three boats!

Related news

There are less than 48 hours until the start of the Augusta Masters. The important appointment in the world of golf is missing Spanish Sergio garcia after having tested positive for coronavirus, but there is a Jon rahm that this Tuesday he turns 26 and that he has celebrated it as he knows: with a magical blow that has not taken long to go viral.

Jon Rahm with a flat hit, overcame the water hazard and did so by bouncing the ball several times. That was not the end of it all, but after overcoming the lake, the ball hit the green and with a curved and downward trajectory it ended up getting into the hole.

A blow that if it had occurred at the Masters, would have become one of the best of all time. This is Jon Rahm’s second hole in one in the days leading up to the tournament. The probability of getting two holes in one in two consecutive days does not exist, in fact, only 9 percent of golfers achieve in their professional careers to sign more than three holes in one.

Jon Rahm: “I may not be able to see my family for a long time. Hopefully the pandemic will pass as soon as possible. And if I can’t see you, let’s see if I can give you good joy this weekend.” #NoticiasVamos pic.twitter.com/XUret9CAys – Golf at Movistar + (@MovistarGolf) November 10, 2020

After the feat, the Basque spoke about the current situation that exists around the world. “I may not be able to see my family for a long time. Let’s hope the pandemic passes as soon as possible. And if I can’t see them, let’s see if I can give them good joy this weekend,” Rahm said.

Birthday gift

At the age of 26, the golfer dreams of doing something great at the Augusta Masters and after Monday’s day, he assured that he hoped to bring joy to his family: “Every year is Seve’s birthday and Sergio won (2017) in which would have been Seve’s 60th birthday. Hopefully the fact that it’s my birthday this week brings me some luck. I hope to give you a joy this week. “

Jon Rahm, at the Augusta Masters 2020 EFE

At the Augusta Masters, Rahm can regain the number one in the world. To do this, you need to be in the top five and also depending on what you do Dustin Johnson in Georgia (United States). To date, and with that milestone of having been the leader of the world ranking, the Basque has managed to win twelve PGA Tour and European tour, in addition to achieving the European Tour Order of Merit.

Of the Top ten of the majors, that of Barrika He has already conquered four and everything with 26 years. Now, the great challenge of his career is to end up winning the Augusta Masters and become the fourth Spanish to do so after they succeeded. Severiano Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazábal and Sergio García.

