Jon Rahm wins the US Open and makes history in Spanish sport

Jon Rahm celebrates the birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Good afternoon and welcome to the live follow-up of the last round of the US Open 2021 on Torrey pines! After yesterday’s difficult day, Jon rahm maintains options to fight for victory. He will begin his round three strokes from the leadership in search of a comeback that will allow him to conquer the first Grande of his career.

The other two Spaniards present at the tournament, Rafa Cabrera Bello Y Sergio garcia, they could not take advantage of the day of the movement to get into the high zone of the classification and continue dreaming of victory. Both play together from the first hour.

The departure times for Spaniards today are:

Sergio garcia Y Rafa Cabrera Bello They play from 5:31 p.m.

Jon rahm will play from 21.22 hours

