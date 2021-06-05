Jon Rahm will start the third day of the Memorial as a solo leader

06/05/2021 at 5:16 PM CEST

The Basque Jon Rahm will start this Saturday the third day of the Memorial (7:00 p.m. in Spain) as the solo leader of the tournament sponsored by Jack Nicklaus, and of which he is a defender after his victory last year.

In a completely renovated field, Barrika’s man found his rhythm on the second day, although he had five holes to play, due to lack of light, which he completed first thing in the morningto Saturday.

And Rahm could not be more comfortable to close the second round with 65 strokes (-7), which took him to the first place in the classification, with 1342 hits (-10), surpassing the leader, the American Patrick Cantlay, who was already tied with Jon at the end of Friday.

‘Hole in one’ at 16

The one from Barrika, He also did it with style, achieving a ‘hole in one’ on the 16th hole of the course, showing that he has taken the measure of Muirfield’s route, despite the profound changes that Nicklaus has introduced.

It is the third time in Jon’s career in official competition on the PGA Tour that he has scored an ace. The first was achieved at the Safeway Open in 2016, the second in 2019 at the WGC Mexico Championship and now, at the 16th at the Memorial.

Rahm will start the third day together with Patrick Cantlay and Scorrie Scheffler, in third place, with -6. For its part, the canary Rafa Cabrera-Bello completed the second day with a total of 140 strokes (-2) and ranks ninth put in the general.