Jon Rahm will reach the Open Championship as world number one

06/30/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

Jon Rahm, after his brilliant victory at the US Open a couple of weeks ago in Torrey Pines, will arrive at the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s that will be played from July 15 to 18, defending the world number one in the fourth and last ‘Grande’ of the season.

The Basque no played last week the Travelers Championship where the dethroned number one, the American Dustin Johnson, if he came into play, but needed to finish at least fifth tied. In the end, he went to the twenty-fifth place.

With the calendar in the hand of the pretenders to the crown now held by Barrika’s, there is no chance they will overtake him before the Open in two weeks

Dustin Johnson is no threat

Dustin Johnson does not plan to play anything before the British, while the other contender, Justin Thomas, will play the Scottish Open next week, but the tournament does not award so many points to unseat the Spanish, who will also play in Scotland, prior to the Open.

With that return to world reign, Rahm secures seven weeks at number one, beating Justin Thomas’ five.

If Barrika’s man manages to make a great tournament at the Open, one of his great objectives, following in Seve’s wake, could establish himself at number one for a few more weeks. Although you can also end up losing it depending on your final position.

Five safe Spaniards

For now, for the last Major of the season, Jon Rahm himself, Sergio García, already have their place, and Jorge Campillo and Rafa Cabrera-Bello have also won it. Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño He did it this week in qualification.

The Irish Open that starts on Thursday offers three more places and another for the Champion of the Challenge tournament, the Kaskáda Golf Challenge, in Brno (Czech Republic).

A occasion for the Spanish participants to get on the train of the last and more authentic ‘Big’ of the 2021 season.