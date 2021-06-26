Jon Rahm will play two consecutive European Tour tournaments in October in Spain

He said it loud and clear in May in an interview, through a podcast from a friend in which he spoke at length on various topics, many of them personal. And he hasn’t changed his plans after winning the US Open, the first Grand Slam of his career, on Sunday at Torrey Pines, San Diego. Golf fans in Spain are in luck because Jon rahm has written on his agenda to dispute two European Tour tournaments, the month of October, in consecutive weeks in our country. These two tournaments are the Spanish Open in Madrid, from October 7 to 10. and the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters on Valderrama (Cádiz), from October 14 to 17.

Jon Rahm at the Andalucia Masters of Valderrama in 2017

“There are two tournaments in Spain in October that I want to play and that I am going to try to play, to see … It will be a year and a half that I have not seen many people from my family,” the brand new champion of the US Open declared then. and world No. 1, who will also make his first appearance in Europe since November 2019, when he won his second consecutive Spanish Open and the following week he won the World Cup in Dubai, the end of the ‘Race’, and was proclaimed Best European Player, second Spanish in history after the six Orders of Merit of the ill-fated Seve Ballesteros in three different decades.

Jon could visit Spain, and more specifically his hometown of Barrika (Vizcaya), the first week of July, as a stopover before playing two weeks in a row in Great Britain, the Scottish Open from July 8 to 11 in North Berwick and the British Open from 15 to 18 at the Royal St. George’s, in Sandwich (southeast England).