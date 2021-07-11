Jon Rahm will be in the fight for another title at the Scottish Open

In his first tournament after releasing his record of Grand slam in the Open USA, Jon rahm It will also be this Sunday in the Scottish Open in the fight for another title, another example of the sweet moment that the Basque golfer is going through.

Rahm, 26 years old and world No. 1, will start the last day in 3rd place one shot behind the leaders at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Matt fitzpatrick (67) and the Belgian Thomas detry (68).

After being co-leader in the equator of the tournament thanks to his 66 and 65 stroke cards, the Spanish player was somewhat more erratic in the putt, but in any case he returned to sign a lap under par (69): two initial bogeys in the Holes 1 and 3 did not deconcentrate Rahm, who later got five birdies (6, 8, 9, 12, 13) before committing a third bogey on 16, especially painful because he needed three putts to clear the hole that prevented him from finishing another day sharing the first place of the table.

“I made a couple of mistakes. It’s a shame it happened because I’m generally very solid on five foot putts. It’s unusual, but hopefully I can keep hitting good shots, correct small mistakes and move on, ”said Rahm.

I hope I can keep hitting the good shots, correct the little mistakes and get on with it.

Victory in Scotland will be wide open because as many as 27 golfers are separated by just five strokes, a playable distance once one is in tune and your uptown rivals falter. Among them is Adrian Otaegui, which stood out yesterday with a 65 thanks to an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys. Otaegui shares the 8th position with four blows from the head.

Alvaro Quiros (70), 17th a step behind, will also try to get into that fight for the final victory. At the same height is another of the illustrious participants in Scotland, the American and former No. 1 Justin thomas (70).

Rahm had not played a tournament on European soil for almost two years, since he won the Spanish Open in October 2019. The coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions and the birth of his first child prevented his presence in the Old Continent until this week at the Scottish Open, a tournament that will prepare him for his next big goal, the British Open, the last Grand Slam of 2021 to be played next week.

3rd day (par 71)

199 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 66-65-68

Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 66-66-67

200 Jon Rahm (SPAIN) 66-65-69

201 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 69-68-64

202 Scottie Scheffler (USA) 72-63-67

Min Woo Lee (Australia) 68-69-65

Wade Ormsby (Australia) 67-69-66

203 Adrián Otaegui (SPAIN) 68-70-65

Xander Schauffele (USA) 67-70-66

Lee Westwood (England) 65-67-71

Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 67-68-68

…

204 Álvaro Quiros (SPAIN / 17th) 66-68-70

Justin Thomas (USA) 65-69-70

Tommy Fleetwood (England) 66-70-68

Ian Poulter (England) 66-68-70

208 Collin Morikawa (USA / 48th) 70-67-71

Tyrrell Hatton (England) 69-67-72

209 Adri Arnaus (SPAIN / 57º) 68-69-72