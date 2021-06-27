Jon Rahm will arrive as world No. 1 at the British Open in 15 days

The leadership in the world ranking of Jon rahm following his spectacular triumph at the US Open last Sunday at Torrey Pines he could be in jeopardy this weekend if Dustin Johnson, defender of the title in the Travelers Championship Cronwell (Connecticut), from the PGA Tour, finished at least fifth tied.

But this Sunday the American finished with 71 hits (+1) for 274, tied for 25th place, so the Basque, after DJ’s bad final day, will keep the number one in the world for a few more weeks and allow Barrika’s to stand as such in the Royal St. George’s, in Sandwich (England), scenario in 15 days of British Open.

A new experience for him. Last year he came very close to doing so, but lost the world lead the week of the PGA Championship and regained it just after playing in San Francisco.

In principle DJ will not play until the British, while Justin Thomas, who is currently third, will be present the week before at the Scottish Open of the European Tour, an appointment in which he will coincide precisely with Rahm. In any case, he doesn’t award enough points for Thomas to have a chance of overtaking Jon.