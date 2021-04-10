Jon Rahm tries on matchday three but ends up far from the top

04/10/2021 at 11:21 PM CEST

On the third day of the Masters, called movement day in order to fight for the title, Basque Jon Rahm did not find the necessary push to reach Sunday with good options to fight for his first green jacket.

The one from Barrika knew that he needed to make a great third round to try to get closer to the lead, when the first classified came out to play much later than the Spanish. And the truth is that the Basque tried.

He started with a birdie on hole three, although he added two bogeys, on hole four and seven, to return to par with another birdie on hole 8, and finish the first nine holes, at par. The second half of the tour, clearly more challenging On a cloudy day with the threat of rain, things did not improve.

Third round of the pair

He made a bogey in the 11th, settled his passage through the Amen Corner ‘with par, but got stuck again in the 14 par 4. Rahm, despite this, did not surrender and reacted with two birdies in the 15 and 16 to return to the pair, but he could no longer improve his card in the final two, to finish, with his third consecutive card at par, for a total of 216 strokes.

At the end of his lap, he was already seven strokes behind the leader, the Englishman Justin Rose, who started in the last group of the day with the surprising American, Will Zalatoris. They could barely play the first six holes because the alarm sounded on the field announcing a thunderstorm, and the game was stopped.

Txema Olazábal, who was playing for the first time this weekend since 2014, was also able to complete his round. The Hondarribia, double winner of the green jacket, defended himself wonderfully in the first nine holes. where he made a birdie on hole two.

Txema could not hold

But he could not maintain the level in the second, where he started with bogey in 10, signed his second birdie in 13, but a double bogey in 15 and bogey in 16 and 17, blurred his good performance, to finish with 75 (+3) and a total of 221 hits (+5), in the final positions.

Among the highlights of the third day, the good performance of the Italian Francesco Molinari and Phil Mickelson, who closed their return with 69 shots (-3), in 23rd place, on par with the field, like Rahm. The Canadian Corey Conners, climbed to the third provisional position, after a -3, with 12 holes played.

The best result in the clubhouse after completing his return was from Patrick Reed and Kevin Na, in 15th place, with 215 strokes (-1).