Jon Rahm, to vindicate himself at the Torrey Pines US Open

Jon rahm, forgotten the positive by Covid-19, is since Monday in Torrey pines, headquarters of Open USA for the second time. With the two negatives, the Basque won a couple of days of preparation for what is the third Grand Slam of the season in a field that suits him and that he knows very well. “If it doesn’t happen, I should have traveled on Tuesday morning at 7:00 am and I don’t think I would have had the correct preparation for a US Open. I am also lucky that it is a field that I know very well. From tee to green nothing changes, so I am fundamentally using the practice sessions to catch the speed of the greens and touch from the rough around the green ”, highlighted the Basque in mixed zone in the hours before the start this Thursday of the 121st edition of the US Open.

“This is a Grand Slam and what you have to be ready is to go out and play on Thursday and do your best, without excuses. I do not think that Tiger Woods in 2008, as I had my knee, it was in the best condition … and what happened happened ”(the world No. 1 made a galactic putt in 18 to tie with Rocco Mediate, and then defeat him in the playoff. Days later he said he had played with a torn meniscus).

Rahm noted that “this is a US Open and we are used to the luck factor around the green and on the green. In addition, what you have to do is place the ball on the fairway and thus there is nothing to worry about. Maybe it is not the best to be seven or eight days without touching a club before a US Open, but the last thing I did was play very well golf (at the Memorial) and I feel confident, especially with the new putter ”.

It should be remembered that Rahm, 26 years old and world No. 3, won in the South Course the first of his five titles on the PGA Tour, the Farmers in 2017. Currently, Barrika’s leads the PGA Tour’s hitting average ranking with 69,768 and is the player with the most top-10 finishes this year on the circuit : 10 in total, highlighting the 2nd place in the ZOZO Championship, the fifth tied in the Masters and World Match Play and the 7th ex aequo in the Zurich in pairs.

Jon Rahm playing a chip on the 12th hole during his last round of practice

If we talk about the ‘majors’, Jon has the third best average of shots in the last four years (70.4), only behind Brooks koepka (69.5) and Dustin Johnson (70.2). In addition, in this period he is the second that more laps under 70 strokes has delivered (22), only surpassed by Koepka with 24. In Torrey Pines, if we go back to 1990, there are only two players with a better average of strokes than Jon on this tour: Tiger Woods (69.28) and Rory McIlroy (69.33).

He is not the only Spaniard in this countryside located next to the Pacific Ocean, very close to San Diego. They will also be Sergio garcia Y Rafa cabrera. The US Open continues to be a pending subject for Spanish golf and today the 2nd place tied for Miguel Angel Jimenez at Pebble Beach 2000 (15 shots behind Woods) it is still the Navy’s best result.

Mickelson, to gather the Grand Slam

Phil Mickelson, who turned 51 on Wednesday, accepted a special waiver from the USGA believing this could be his last chance to finally win a US Open. He now has five more years of exemption, courtesy of his astonishing victory last month in the PGA Championship that made him the oldest winner in 161 years of majors.

Yet the clock keeps ticking and Lefty leaves nothing to chance. He took a few days to celebrate his sixth Grand Slam title and then it was time to get to work. “It’s a unique opportunity because I’ve never won a US Open,” the San Diego southpaw told reporters.

Phil Mickelson cleans a shoe during the final round of practice at Torrey Pines

“I have turned off my phone. I have turned off many other things to be able to concentrate on this week and do my best to try to play my best, “he added. If his victory on Kiawah Island was a surprise, another here in Torrey Pines, very close to where he was born, grew up and became a golfer, it would be pure fantasy. And it is that Mickelson holds the record of six runners-up at the US Open, the most recent in 2013 in Merion (two strokes behind Justin rose), especially considering that it is the only ‘major’ that prevents him from joining the most elite group in golf with the four ‘majors’ under his belt. He has won the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines three times (1993, 2000 and 2001), but it has been 20 years since Mickelson last lifted a trophy on the South Course, just before he Rees jones reform the South Field in the hope that the municipal field could host a United States Open. Which happened in 2008.

For Mickelson, Torrey Pines is more than just picturesque La Jolla countryside overlooking the Pacific Ocean. “It has been a special place for me, where I have grown up and played college tournaments, a lot of golf as a municipal course. Making the field open to the masses is something special, and having a major championship there is exciting. Although it is very different from when I grew up 35 years ago, it is still a special place, and I see it in an extraordinary state ”.

The ‘memory’ of 2008

The 2008 US Open is memorable for the epic 91-hole battle in which Tiger Woods, the great absentee this year after his serious car accident in February) beat Rocco Mediate. Woods revealed a few days later that he had been playing with a torn meniscus. Mickelson then came in as the local favorite chasing his first US Open victory. Part of the anticipation was due to his long familiarity with the field and victories in 1993, 2000 and 2001.

When asked about what he remembers from the 2008 US Open, Mickelson said, “It was 13 years ago and I don’t remember the details.” Mickelson played the first two rounds disastrously without a driver. He actually scored one less shot than Woods in the first round, but he was 9 over par in the third and finished tied for 18th place. Yes, instead, he remembers the six second places, the most recent in 2013 at the Merion Golf Club of Pennsylvania. “It is a big thing. It’s one thing when you’re playing at a certain level but you don’t get the results. It is very frustrating and it is difficult to be patient. But when you know you’re playing at a certain level and the ‘click’ finally comes, like it did at the PGA … When it all comes together in a perfect moment like that … It was exciting that it came. “

Mickelson, in short, recognizes that he is facing a week full of incentives, both personal and professional. He has the confidence to have won the PGA Championship last month, along with the added motivation to prepare for an elusive title in his hometown. A place he’s had a love-hate relationship with over the years due to a redesign of the field that changed the way it was played growing up in the area.

In 1999 in Pinehurst (North Carolina) he finished a coup behind Payne stewart, and in 2006 at Winged Foot (New York), a double bogey on the 72nd hole made him lose by one to the Australian Geoff ogilvy. A US Open title is the only ‘big’ that prevents Mickelson from winning the Grand Slam in his career and being the sixth in history to do so after Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods. “I am hopeful that some of the things I learned going forward will give me a chance now because I feel like I’m playing golf well,” he concluded.