Jon Rahm tests positive for covid-19, he was the leader of the Memorial

The Spanish Jon Rahm, number three in the world golf, fHe pulled out of the PGA Memorial Tournament on Saturday when he was leading by a wide advantage after testing positive for covid-19.

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for covid-19, “the PGA circuit reported in a statement.

Rahm, what defending the title won last year at Muirfield Village (Dublin, Ohio), was going to start the last round on Sunday six strokes ahead of Americans Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa.

PGA explained that last Monday Rahm was notified that, due to having close contact with a person infected with coronavirus, could only compete at the Memorial under a reinforced security protocol, which included daily examinations and restricted access to the indoor facilities.

“Rahm has remained asymptomatic” Y “tested negative every day” until on Saturday, when he was competing in the field, a positive result was received, said the circuit.

