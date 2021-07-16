Jon Rahm suffers more than necessary and starts away from the leader Oosthuizen (64)

Didn’t get off to a good start British in the Royal St. George’s, on Sandwich (England)

Jon rahm, who reached the last Grand slam of this 2021 as a great favorite after his triumph in the Open USA, but a single mistake cost the Spaniard dearly, signing 71 strokes at the end, one over par, seven behind the leader, the South African Louis Oosthuizen, flawless once again with 64 shots (-6) and six birdies without failure. It can be said that Rahm suffered more than necessary in his debut at this Open, and especially on the greens.

Rahm, 26, in his fifth British Open, in which he made his debut in 2016 and whose best finish was a tied 11th at Royal Portrush in 2019, did not have his day with the putt and this setback, together with the misfortune lived in a bunker of fairway on hole 9, when the ball bounced right off the edge, returning to the sand, to finish the hole with a painful double bogey-6, they made the card not the one desired by the Barrika golfer. Luckily he took advantage of his umpteenth birdie option on the 18th hole to close the day with those 71 shots that place him nevertheless far from the solid leader.

Jon maybe came out a little eager to play, as if he wanted to beat the field soon, and in fact he had very good opportunities to sign birdies and get ahead early, but as he saw that the ball did not end up in the pot a certain halo despair invaded his game. And the little success with the putt culminated in his unfair misfortune of the bogey in the aforementioned hole 9. The day was to make a good result in the case of a British (it was windy), but throughout the second round Rahm did not manage to add birdies to the bag , except for the 18, from about eight feet that at least released a little of the tension accumulated until then.

A bogey on hole 5, after a bad chip, a birdie on the next after a kick off and a three-meter putt to the hole, and the reviewed birdie on 18, was all the baggage of ‘ups & downs’ that he presented the world No. 2 in this links with a devilish rough. In a first round of Grand Slam it is always said that you do not win the tournament but you can lose it. Jon was there there but in the end he knew how to save the furniture with patience and the final ‘3’. After talking in a mixed zone and having a quick meal, he must have spent the afternoon on the putting green.

And of Oosthuizen what more can be said. Champion of the Open at St. Andrews in 2010, and second in the last two majors played in May and June (PGA and US Open), ‘Shrek’ once again delighted his fans with an immaculate card, making putts from all sides and with a par saved in the 18 included after visiting the bunker.

The South African leads in a blow to the also British champion in 2017, a plugged Jordan sppieth, author of a 65-stroke card, with a bogey on hole 3 and then six birdies, four of them in a row in the first part of the round, and tied with the surprising left-hander Brian harman: five birdies in the first eight holes. Then it deflated a bit to recover afterwards.

Other results of candidates for the Silver Jar were the 67 strokes of Justin rose, the 68 of the No. 1 in the world Dustin Johnson, the 69 of Brooks Koepka, the 70 of Rory McIlroy, all 71 of Bryson DeChambeau and the 72 of Justin Thomas.