Jon Rahm signs his best lap (68) and sneaks into the top 15

Objective accomplished although late. Jon rahm finally managed to beat the Ocean course from Kiawah Island on the last day of PGA Championship, the second Grand Slam in which the Basque, whose best result in this tournament was a 4th in 2018, managed to say goodbye with a good taste in his mouth. When Jon finished his round the leaders were fighting a beautiful battle for victory in the first holes, in which there was everything …

On a day with the wind blowing in the totally opposite direction to the first three laps (what were holes with headwind on Saturday this Sunday were in favor and vice versa), Barrika’s player signed three birdies and a bogey in the first 9 holes , and again three birdies and a bogey in the 9 seconds, for a very worthy card, worked and that rewards his tenacity at the end of 68 strokes and 287 (-1) in total, in provisional 13th place tied among others with the defender of the title Collin Morikawa (68), English Justin Rose (68) and the mexican Abraham Ancer, author of the best card of the day with 65 hits.

This time the putt accompanied Rahm much more, solid from the tee and on shots to the green. Very good, for example, was the second shot on the 13th hole, the last one complicated by the wind, with the ball that stopped two meters from the flag and Rahm holed for a birdie. On the 16th, the last par 5, he hit a terrific putt for eagle that brushed the hole.

The Biscayan left the coast of South Carolina with better feelings without a doubt after the first three laps where he did not find his best moment nor was he accompanied by that pinch of success that one always seeks with the putt when you cannot play from tee to green. better at golf.

On the 18th hole, Jon played a very good approach and made a great putt of just over two meters to save par. That putt was the prize for his fight. He finished with 68 strokes, his best lap on the Ocean Course and ended up defeating the design of Pete dye with -1 on the global. A good Sunday from Rahm who could even finish with the Spanish inside the top 10.