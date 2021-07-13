Jon Rahm reveals he was born with a clubfoot and hence his shorter backswing

Jon rahm, which came to Royal St. George’s, in Sandwich (England), as a great favorite to win the British open As of this Thursday, he revealed during the press conference he offered on Tuesday that he overcame the fact of being born with a club foot on his way to the top of world golf.

It all started when the Basque was questioned about his swing. “I have a team, I do work at home and then in tournaments it is time to translate it. If you are looking to find a swing during the week of a ‘major’, in my opinion, it is a red flag. With that said, my swing coach is Dave phillipsIt’s who I’ve been with for the last eight years or so ”, Rahm began by explaining to the journalists present in the room.

“I have not tried to change my swing for more than ten years, it is the swing that I have, although I have become more agile and stronger in some parts of the movement, which could allow me to change it slightly, there are some other parts in which I have certain physical limitations so I don’t deviate from that. I have been able to slowly improve my game with what I have and learn to hit different strokes without having to change the keys of my swing, that is perhaps one of the keys to my consistency. Not to change, to play with what I have and to try to do my best, ”the Biscayan said later.

But that statement about “certain physical limitations” prompted the question and subsequent response in the most natural of Rahm, thus settling some comments that had reached his ears about the reasons why he was taking a short swing. The Spaniard, who won the US Open last month, specified how his swing mechanics works, which features a notably shorter backswing than most players.

“I am going to say that I have been a professional for five years. I have already mentioned this before. This is the first time I’ve been asked this question … because I’m tired of hearing that the reason I have a short swing is that my hips are too close together or other things. If they know anything about golf, that’s the stupidest thing to say. So for people who don’t know, tell them that I have the swing that I have, and I’ve gotten more mobile and stronger in some parts of my swing, so that might change that slightly, ”Rahm said. “But I have certain unique parts and certain unique physical limitations, let’s say, that allow me to swing the way I do, and I don’t deviate from that,” added Jon.

Rahm on the 8th tee at Royal St George’s

And the follow-up question about what those limitations were produced Rahm’s reveal. The prestigious Mayo Clinic defines clubfoot as a series of fairly common congenital foot abnormalities in which the tendons are shorter than normal.

Rahm, 26, said that when he was born, his right foot was turned 90 degrees inward from the usual resting foot position. “So when I was born, they basically relocated me, practically broke all the bones in my ankle … within 20 minutes of birth, from the knee down,” Rahm said. “I have very limited mobility in the ankle of my right leg. It is a centimeter and a half shorter ”.

For a time, he recalled, his foot had to be re-cast every week at a local hospital. “What I mean by limitations is that I wasn’t doing a full swing because my right ankle doesn’t have the mobility or stability to do it,” he said. “I learned at a very young age that I am going to be more efficient at creating power and be consistent starting from a short swing,” he said.

“If I take a full parallel movement I could create more speed, but it would not have stability. My ankle just can’t take it. But I also learned a lot from testing. With my swing, I arch my wrist and that’s how I hit. They are little things that many people can learn. Letting the body dictate how to swing is the key. That’s why Dave has been a great help to me when I started going to TPI with the Spanish Golf Federation, because he taught me how my body moves, what I can, what I cannot do, and how to be more efficient. The important thing in my case is the right foot because the ankle does not move much “

Finally, the Barrika said on this issue that “it is what works for me. And I think it’s the biggest lesson I can give a young player. Don’t try to copy me. Don’t try to copy any swing. Just find your own. Doing what your body allows you to do is for the best. I, for example, used to not be a good puncher. In fact it was terrible. But little by little, when I started learning at the University, I managed to become a good puncher by learning from my body. The body tells you what you can and cannot do. Some things can be improved, others cannot. In my case, the right ankle won’t move any more than it does now, so that’s the beauty of golf, ”he concluded.