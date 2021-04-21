Jon Rahm returns to compete in the New Orleans tag team tournament

Jon rahm returns to the American circuit this week after his fourth consecutive top ten in the Augusta Masters Ten days ago. And he does it in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour tournament in which the Basque and his friend Ryan palmer defend the title won in 2019. In 2020 due to the pandemic it was not played and in 2021 it returns to TPC Louisiana with $ 7.4 million in prizes.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the only tag team tournament on the PGA Tour calendar. The first and third rounds are played under the fourball mode (four balls and each pair chooses the best result at the end of the hole) and the second and fourth are played foursome (an exit and alternate strokes).

80 couples participate. The 80 best-ranked players in the world ranking registered choose their partners for the tournament as long as they are members of the circuit. After the second round there will be a cut with the 35 best pairs and ties.

In addition to Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer, who will repeat after winning the title in 2019, the tournament brings together duos of the caliber of Henrik Stenson Y Justin rose (a Ryder Cup classic), Collin morikawa Y Matthew wolff, Danny willett Y Tyrrell hatton, Xander Schauffele Y Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen Y Charl schwartzel, Y Graeme McDowell Y Matt wallace, among others.

After last week’s RBC Heritage, the Zurich Classic can be followed live on the Movistar Golf channel (dial 57), of the Movistar + payment platform. The broadcasts will start this Thursday, April 22, from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the same time that the second round will be broadcast on Friday 23. On the weekend Movistar Golf will connect from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. for the third round Saturday April 24 and from 20:00 to 00:00 for the fourth and last on Sunday 25.