Jon Rahm resigns from World Cup after Tokyo Games

Jon rahm, 26 years old and world No. 1, will not play the World FedEx St. Jude Invitational Memphis. The current champion of the US Open He had long committed to playing in the tournament from August 5-8, but his agent confirmed his withdrawal in a text message to The Commercial Appeal.

Rahm is scheduled to represent Spain next week in the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic tournament ends five days before the World FedEx St. Jude Invitational begins at TPC Southwind.

Rahm finished tied for third place in the British last week, making him the only golfer to have finished in the top-10 in all four Grand slams it’s from the season.