Jon Rahm regains world number one after his victory at the US Open

Jon rahm, winner this Sunday of US Open golf, recovers the number one in the world ranking published this Monday, a position that the Spanish player already occupied twice, for two weeks each time, in July 2020 after winning the Memorial and in August of that same year after finishing thirteenth in the PGA championship.

Rahm It now rises to first place from the third it had held since last March and unseats the Americans Dustin Johnson, former leader, and Justin thomas, before number two.

Players from the United States occupy eight of the top ten spots, accompanied only by Rahm and by the Northern Irish Rory McIlroy, tenth.

Jon rahm, 26, is the second Spaniard to reach number one in the world after the deceased Seve Ballesteros and the first to win the US Open.

He played this tournament in his reappearance after testing positive for Covid-19 and prevailed with a stroke of advantage to the South African Louis Oosthuizen, which gains six positions in the table and is now twelfth.

World Ranking:

.1. Jon Rahm (ESP) 9.9874 p

.two. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.9514

.3. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.0883

.4. Collin Moriwaka (USA) 7.5338

.5. Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.9485

.6. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 6.8422

.7. Patrick Cantlay (USA) 6.4176

.8. Brooks Koepka 6.3420

.9. Patrick Reed (USA) 6.0179

10. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 6.0028

…

23. Abraham Ancer (MEX) 4,2064

31. Joaquin Nieman (CHI) 3,3594

48. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 2,4605

53. Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 2.1820

67. Sebastián Muñoz (COL) 1.9317

74. Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 1,8064