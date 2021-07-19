Jon Rahm regains the world golf throne

The Spanish Jon rahm is crowned again as number 1 in the world golf rankings after his third place in the British Open that he was promoted for the third time to the throne of this sport.

Jon Rahm I He managed to be number 1 for the first time on July 19, 2020, after winning the Memorial Tournament and reconquered the throne on June 20, 2021, by winning the United States Open, his first ‘big’. Now with the podium of the British Open he returns to the top and with a small margin over the American Dustin Johnson, 10.0758 times 9.6887 average points, which is second.

The third place on the podium is for the winner of the British tournament, the American Collin morikawa, who gains a position to the detriment of his compatriot Justin Thomas.

The South African enters the top 10 Louis Oosthuizen, ninth, and the American Harris English, tenth.

As far as Ibero-American players are concerned, the Mexican Abraham Ancer is ranked 23rd, the Chilean Joaquin Niemann on the 26th, the Spanish Sergio garcia the 52, the Mexican Carlos Ortiz the 61, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo the 67 and the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz on 79.