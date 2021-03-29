Jon Rahm reappears this Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open

01/27/2021 at 22:22 CET

The PGA Tour returns this Thursday in one of the most historic tournaments -Especially for Tiger Woods, with eight victories-, at this start of the season. Its about Farmers Insurance Open, a tournament on the American circuit that will feature Jon Rahm

The Basque, that he had to withdraw from American Express with back problems, seems to have overcome the problems and faces a tournament where he feels very comfortable, and where always in the fight for victory.

In fact, It was his first triumph as a professional, in 207, while in 2019 he finished fifth and last year, he only yielded to the hands of Australian Mark Leishman, who took the victory, for a second place from the Spanish.

Without Tiger Woods

Now, with the season still incipient, the great players return to the field of La Jolla (California), in a tournament where the great absentee will be Tiger Woods, who is recovering from a back surgery, the fifth of his career.

Although without Woods, there will be a show, starting with Rahm himself, who is number two in the world, who continues his process of adapting to the new material that he has begun to use, of the Callaway brand, and that also affects its ball, of the American brand.

His debut in the Tournament of Champions was not bad at all since he achieved an outstanding seventh place, in its premiere with its new brand, which it has been using during the weeks before the return of the competition and with which he seems to feel more than comfortable.