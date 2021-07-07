Jon Rahm plays in Scotland to prepare for the Open Championship

07/07/2021 at 18:10 CEST

The brand new winner of the US Open, Basque Jon Rahm returns to the European Tour for the first time in a long time And he does it to play the Scottish Open, which starts this Thursday at the Renaissance Club, in North Berwick.

The Basque, after winning the third ‘Big’ of the season at Torrey Pines, has now set his goal at the Open Championship, which will be He will play next week at the Royal St. George, (England) and wants to fine-tune his links game.

Rahm, world number one, It will be one of the great attractions of the tournament, which also brings together American stars, who also take advantage of this week to fine-tune their game ahead of the Open.

Almost two years without setting foot in Europe

In fact, Rahm is back on European soil after a long time, before the pandemic hit and completely disrupted the European Tour and PGA Tour calendars.

The last time Barrika’s played in Europe was in Spain, specifically in the Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, in October 2019, where he took the victory. In total, 641 days have passed since its last appearance in Europe.

Thus, his presence in Scotland has raised a lot of expectation, and the organizers of the tournament have been clear from the beginning. Stellar trio to start the tournament this Thursday (1:00 pm) and Friday (8:00 am) where he will share the game with the Northern Irishman Rory Mcilroy and the American, and world number three, Justin Thomas.

Nice group of Spaniards

The tournament, belonging to the Rolex Series (distributes no less than eight million dollars) will have a large Spanish participation, with the Barcelonans Alex Larrazábal and Adri Arnaus, in addition to Nacho Elvira, Álvaro Quirós, Adrián Otaegui, Sebas García Rodriguez, and Jorge Campillo.

Undoubtedly, the best preparation for what is coming next week, with the fourth and last ‘Big’ of the season at stake and in the always complicated British links.