Jon Rahm overcomes covid-19 and can now prepare for the US Open

06/12/2021 at 9:43 PM CEST

The Basque Jon Rahm announced on social networks that he has already overcome the covid-19 and that he is already psyched up to face his participation in the US Open next week in the best conditions.

That of Barrika, who had to leave the Memorial last week after the third day when he was notified of the positive, it has been kept in isolation ever since.

In the last 24 hours, se performed two PCR tests that were negative, so the player can now leave isolation and start preparing for his assault on the US Open, which will be played starting next Thursday in Torrey Pines (California).

Authorized to train

“After giving negative twice, I have received authorization to leave isolation. It’s time to prepare for the US Open & rdquor ;, it said. “Come on !! & rdquor;

After two negative test in a 24 hour span and being cleared by health officials, it’s time to get ready for the US Open. Go!! pic.twitter.com/RmB7MGl0SA – Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) June 12, 2021

A great news for the Basque as he may have a few days to prepare for the third ‘Big’ of the year, since he has not been able to train in the last 10 days due to the mandatory isolation after testing positive.

Rahm had practically won the Memorial tournament in the absence of the final day, when he had six strokes of advantage over his pursuers, but the PGA Tour forced him to retire after testing positive, a true stick that fit stoically.

Now that topic is behind us and his head can already focus on the big event next week where he will be with Sergio García and Rafa Cabrera-Bello.