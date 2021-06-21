Jon Rahm makes history by winning the US Open

LA JOLLA.

With a vibrant final comeback, Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the US Golf Open on Sunday and lifted the coveted first Grand Slam trophy in his carrer.

With spectacular birdies on the last two holes, Rahm overtook South African Louis Oosthuizen to finish with a card of 67 strokes and a cumulative of 278, six under par, in the field of Torrey Pines (San Diego).

The Spaniard, 26, he overcame a week of inactivity due to his contagion of coronavirus and celebrated the triumph with his wife and their newborn son, Kepa, on Father’s Day in the United States.

The former world number one won his first ‘Major’ title in a tournament that eluded illustrious compatriots like Severiano Ballesteros and José María Olazábal.

